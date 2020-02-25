Selena Gomez' Iconic Episodes From The Disney Show 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez played the character of Alex Russo in Disney channel's popular TV show Wizards of Waverly Place. It was the story of a wizard family with a set of parents and three siblings. Selena Gomez was one of the kids who is trained by her father to become a wizard and win the family wand. Her role in the TV show was quite popular and it won her a decent number of fans. Here are some of her iconic episodes from Wizards of Waverly Place.

Iconic episodes of Selena Gomez from Wizards of Waverly Place.

Cloning her best friend

In one of the episodes of Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena Gomez who happens to be in love with music is practising music but eventually gets bored as her best friend is busy chilling with her boyfriend. Selena Gomez then decides to clone her best friend. This was one of the best and iconic episodes from the show.

Wizard vs Everything

One of the oldest episodes of the show Wizards of Waverly Place was this episode when Justin and Selena Gomez are stuck inside the black hole. What makes the episode even more hilarious was when their younger brother Max comes to save them. This was another popular episode from the show.

Ghost roommate

Another iconic episode from the show Wizards of Waverly Place is this episode which has Selena Gomez and her best friend having an encounter with a ghost. This ghost meets them in the form of their roommate and complains to be lonely after she lost her love but eventually she keeps haunting the building and that scares everybody.

At first, Selena Gomez tries to set up Lucy with her brother, but after he ends up hurting her, they leave. This episode aired in the year 2012 was one of the best episodes of that season.

