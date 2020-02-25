Times When Selena Gomez Wrote Tracks For Her Fellow Musicians

Selena Gomez is one of the world's most renowned celebrities. She is not only known for songs but her acting as well. The young musician's lyrics are one of the most talked-about topics on the internet. Selena Gomez's music is quite melodious and emotionally deep. Gomez makes good use of writing skills as she pens most of her songs. Many netizens also believe that Selena Gomez writes tracks for special fellow musicians. Listed below are all the times Selena Gomez wrote a track for a fellow musician:

Times Selena Gomez wrote a track for a fellow musician

1) Lose You To Love Me

Selena Gomez's latest song Lose You To love Me is about her emotions and how she dealt with life while trying to get over her exes. The song's lyrics have made many netizens believe that the song was penned for fellow musician, Justin Bieber. While Bieber enjoys his marriage to Hailey, it was reported that Selena seems to be heartbroken and has come out with her song, Lose You To Love Me. The lines from the song, "And now the chapter is closed and done, And now it's goodbye, it's goodbye for us" are evidence for the same.

"I gave my all and they all know it

Then you tore me down and now it's showing

In two months, you replaced us

Like it was easy"

2) Rare

Another song of Selena Gomez that has struck a chord with her fans is the latest Rare song from her upcoming album. The song's lyrics are powerful and full of emotion. Gomez talks about how she is rare and should be treated as a special one. Many believe the song is penned for Selena's fellow musicians and exes, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

"Baby, don't make me count up all the reasons

To stay with you

No reason why you and I are not succeeding

At all"

3) Look At Her Now

This is another popular song by Gomez that inspired many young girls. Reportedly, it is about Selena's attempt to make her exes think of how she is better now. The young star has written and given the world some great songs to remember but her lyrics reveal her pain. The lyrics of her song can be found below.

"It was her first real lover

His too 'til he had another

Oh, God, when she found out

Trust levels went way down"

