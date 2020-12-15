Selena Gomez Quits Hillsong Following Pastor Carl Lentz's Cheating Scandal?

American singer Selena Gomez has reportedly quit the megachurch Hillsong according to The Dailymail website. Apparently, the reason for the Back to You singer quitting Hillsong lies behind her withered relationship with the church founders Brian Houston, who recently let go of Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz amidst his cheating scandal. The Daily Telegraph states that the singer is disillusioned with the institution since Lentz's affair with designer Ranin Karim became public. The news comes as a shock to many of her fans and followers as Selena has been associated with the church for many years before quitting.

Selena Gomez takes an out from Hillsong amidst pastor Lentz's cheating scandal

Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz was recently kicked out of the church in November after being subjected to several moral failures as a pastor. Carl has himself accepted the fact that he has cheated on his wife of 17 years and is now ready to take the responsibility for the whole confusion that may have caused to the members who visit the Hillsong church. He is now with his family and is now trying to rebuild the trust of his wife and children and is working on himself according to his recent post.

He stated: "I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need. I am deeply sorry for breaking the trust of many people who we have loved serving and understand that this news can be very hard and confusing for people to hear and process." Take a look.

Lentz has now entered into an outpatient facility for treatment for 'depression, anxiety, and pastoral burnout', according to the People magazine. Hillsong's megachurch which is located in New York City is famous as many celebrities attend the church including Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey and NBA player Kevin Durant.

