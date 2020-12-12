Twitterati Claims Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' Is About Selena Gomez, Fans Are Shook

Taylor Swift released two new albums in the very recent past. One of Swift's latest releases, Dorothea, in particular, caught the attention of Taylor's fandom and netizens alike. The reason is an online theory that Dorothea lyrics might be connected to Selena Gomez. Upon learning about the theory, fans who have been following Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez for years now expressed their reactions on social media. Twitter, in particular. One can see that the Twitterati, and one user in particular, has been drawing parallels between the song and the relationship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Twitterati react to Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics

1. Selena’s favorite movie is ‘Wizard of Oz’ in which the heroin is called Dorothy. pic.twitter.com/0zwnh9bOga — léa 👼🏽 evermore (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

2. “When we were younger, down in the park” Selena and Taylor back in 2013 pic.twitter.com/QBix1QLr4r — léa 👼🏽 evermore (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

3. “Honey, making a lark of misery” is referencing finding love in a miserable place. Back in 2013, Selena was dating her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, with who things didn’t end well and both agreed that it was a toxic relationship. pic.twitter.com/w56G0MwFBQ — léa 👼🏽 evermore (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

4. “You got shiny friends since you left town” self-explanatory pic.twitter.com/5CcAk3p2x9 — léa 👼🏽 evermore (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

4. “A tiny screen’s the only place i see you now” Due to the pandemic and busy schedules, the pair hasn’t been seen together in the same place since 2018. They recently reunited on Facetime on Selena’s cooking show. (- @selankagomez pointed this one) pic.twitter.com/8G3kB0A5O6 — léa 👼🏽 evermore (@kbyerevival) December 11, 2020

But, Swift made it abundantly clear that all but one song from Taylor Swift's evermore is fictional. The song that is actually based on someone real from Taylor Swift's evermore is Long Story Short, through which she could be heard talking about her relationship with Joe Alwyn. Evermore lyrics, apart from just one, are essentially fictitious stories with characters created by Swift.

Taylor Swift's tweet

I have no idea what will come next. I have no idea about a lot of things these days and so I’ve clung to the one thing that keeps me connected to you all. That thing always has and always will be music. And may it continue, evermore. evermore is out now: https://t.co/QYMUTL0IAj pic.twitter.com/tlSmahDkBi — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 11, 2020

