Twitterati Claims Taylor Swift's 'Dorothea' Is About Selena Gomez, Fans Are Shook

Taylor Swift released an album called "Evermore" recently. One song 'Dorothea' caught the Internet's attention for this particular reason.

Taylor Swift released two new albums in the very recent past. One of Swift's latest releases, Dorothea, in particular, caught the attention of Taylor's fandom and netizens alike. The reason is an online theory that Dorothea lyrics might be connected to Selena Gomez. Upon learning about the theory, fans who have been following Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez for years now expressed their reactions on social media. Twitter, in particular. One can see that the Twitterati, and one user in particular, has been drawing parallels between the song and the relationship between Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Twitterati react to Taylor Swift's Dorothea lyrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But, Swift made it abundantly clear that all but one song from Taylor Swift's evermore is fictional. The song that is actually based on someone real from Taylor Swift's evermore is Long Story Short, through which she could be heard talking about her relationship with Joe Alwyn. Evermore lyrics, apart from just one, are essentially fictitious stories with characters created by Swift.

Taylor Swift's tweet

 

