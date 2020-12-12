Jimmy Butler And Selena Gomez NOT Looking To Rush Into Dating Each Other Just Yet?

Last month, NBA star Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez were the talk of the town, having been seen together on dates. While NBA was gearing up for the 2020-21 season, Butler was in the news for his outings with Gomez. While both are yet to follow each other on Instagram, sources state that the couple is yet to start dating, and are in no rush to start a relationship.

Also read | 'Saved By The Bell' removes scenes about Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant after backlash

Are Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez dating?

Despite their multiple outings together, both Gomez and Butler are not yet together. As per Entertainment Tonight, sources close to Gomez revealed that the singer is not rushing into a relationship, and is currently keeping all options open. They added that while they like hanging out together, they will not be dating just yes, as Gomez is comfortable being single and is not in a rush.

The sources added that right now, she is focusing on being happy, and what she feels is good for her, irrespective of a relationship.

Also read | Is Jimmy Butler dating Selena Gomez? Rumours rise after pair spotted having dinner

jimmy butler and selena gomez spotted together aaahhh skskskkw pic.twitter.com/NdtU4Kjxfp — back up account (@xdundermuffin) December 4, 2020

As per previous reports, Gomez was not sure about her time with Butler, especially as the NBA season is nearing. While they will be away, Gomez is not yet ready for a long-distance relationship. While she does like Butler as a person, they are waiting to see what will happen. Though the Miami Heat star is yet to talk about Gomez, he is said to be interested in continuing their relationship.

Also read | Heat star Jimmy Butler offered Bam Adebayo stake worth $2.5M in his coffee business

In an earlier interview, Gomez had spoken about dating and looking forward to a relationship after being single. Her personal life is always being discussed online, including her controversial relationship with Justin Beiber. Her last studio album, Rare, came out in January. However, the 28-year-old singer released a digital collection 'Selena x Votes' ahead of the 2020 US Election last month.

Also read | Is Selena Gomez dating Jimmy Butler? Gomez wishes to spend time with NBA star

ok ok i know deuxmoi is very unreliable but i love this selena gomez jimmy butler rumor pic.twitter.com/ZGU1pqQBik — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) November 15, 2020

Butler, on the other hand, has managed to keep his relationship status private. Last October, he and Kaitlin Nowak welcomed their daughter into the world. The NBA 2020-21 season will start on December 22, while the preseason games have already started.

(Image credits: Selena Gomez, Jimmy Butler Instagram)