Selena Gomez' Music Recommendation Includes Ex-lover The Weeknd's Song; See Here

Selena Gomez is an avid social media user and is often seen sharing several pictures and videos from her daily life. The singer is also often seen engaging with fans telling them about how she is doing, what she is currently watching and is also seen answering fans' questions. The actor recently shared a list of what she doing during the quarantine period.

Selena Gomez recently took to Instagram to share a post where she is seen happy and is all smile to the camera. Along with this adorable picture that she posted she went on to share her feelings with fans. She told fans that she was trying to pose for a cute picture while cooking but she felt shy and posted these candid pics where she is looking extremely happy.

Selena Gomez also shared a list of music, TV shows, podcasts, books and many more which she is currently reading, watching and listening to and has also shared it with her fans who could do the same. With the list of music recommendations, Selena Gomez’ ex-lover The Weeknd has also been featured in it, the singer has also tagged him, take a look.

In the music recommendations Selena has shared these songs If the World Was Ending by Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, Snowchild by The Weeknd, You Say by Lauren Daigle, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship, The Blessing by Kari Jobe, and The Box by Roddy Ricch. Check out the picture and the list below.

Recommendations by Selena Gomez

For movies: Jennifer’s Body, Clueless, After the Wedding, Uncut Gems, American Hustle, Invisible Man, Zodiac, Sugar and Spice, Election, Flirting with Disaster. For shows: The Morning Show, Good Girls, The Servant, SNL (re-runs), The Mind Explained. For books: “The Undocumented Americans” - Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, “Becoming” - Michelle Obama, “Signs” - Laura Lynne Jackson.

