Selena Gomez Quiz: Are You A True Selenator? Take This Quiz To Decide

Selena Gomez is a renowned singer, who is considered to be a modern pop culture icon. With top chartbuster hits to her name for a decade, Gomez has captivated fans with her exquisite personality and distinctive style of music. She is also known for her eloquent sartorial choices.
Selena Gomez’s fans leave no stone unturned in learning new things about the singer. So, we have mentioned multiple-choice questions to check whether you are a true Selenator or not. Check out the Selena Gomez quiz:
Selena Gomez's quiz
1. Where was Selena Gomez born?
- Houston, Texas
- Grand Prairie, Texas
- Dallas, Texas
- Austin, Texas
2. What's the name of Selena Gomez's mother?
3. What Disney show was Selena Gomez's big break?
- Hannah Montana
- Barney and Friends
- Wizards of Waverly Place
- None of the above
4. What was the name of Selena Gomez's first movie as a lead actress?
- Horton Hears Who
- Another Cinderella Story
- Ramona and Beezus
- Monte Carlo
5. What is Selena Gomez's favourite snack?
- Pretzels and cream cheese
- Fries and ice cream
- Dill pickle
- Mac and Cheese
6. Where is the 'Wolves" music video set?
- The beach
- A swimming pool
- A jungle
- A desert
7. In which song did Selena Gomez collaborate with Benny Blanco, J. Balvin, and Tainy?
- "Good For You"
- "It Ain't Me"
- "I Can't Get Enough"
- "Taki Taki"
8. What is the song 'Sober' about?
- Selena's past addiction to drinking.
- Her boyfriend and his alcohol addiction.
- Her partner's inability to love her while sober.
- The fun she and her partner have when he's sober.
9. What number has Selena Gomez tattooed in Roman Numerals on the back of her neck?
10. What is Selena Gomez crying about in that famous viral meme of her face?
- The memories of her childhood
- An adorable fan video
- Her pet died
11. What is Selena Gomez’s sun sign?
12. What had Selena Gomez never done before she was in Spring Breakers?
- Been in a movie
- Drunk alcohol
- Smoked
13. In a recent interview with a magazine, Selena Gomez expressed her desire to collaborate with a filmmaker. Who did she choose?
- Greta Gerwig
- Martin Scorsese
- Quentin Tarantino
14. Who did Selena Gomez bump off to become the most followed person on Instagram in 2016?
- Christiano Ronaldo
- Kylie Jenner
- Taylor Swift
15. Which song is Selena Gomez's favourite from her new album?
- “Ring”
- “Vulnerable”
- All of the above
16. What songs did Selena Gomez sing at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?
- Good For You, Same Old Love
- Good For You, Hands to Myself
- Kill Em With Kindness, Same Old Love
- Hands to Myself, Me and My Girls
17. Who donated a kidney to Selena?
- Taylor Swift
- Francia Raisa
- Her mother
- An anonymous donor
18. What was the role of Selena Gomez in "13 Reasons Why"?
- Director
- Producer
- Screenwriter
- Casting director
Answers of the above Selena Gomez quiz
- Grand Prairie, Texas
- Mandy
- Wizards of Waverly Place
- Another Cinderella Story
- Dill pickle
- A swimming pool
- "I Can't Get Enough"
- Her partner's inability to love her while sober
- 76
- An adorable fan video
- Cancer
- Smoked
- Martin Scorsese
- Taylor Swift
- “Vulnerable”
- Hands to Myself, Me and My Girls
- Francia Raisa
- Producer
