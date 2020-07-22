Selena Gomez Quiz: Are You A True Selenator? Take This Quiz To Decide

Selena Gomez is a renowned singer, who is considered to be a modern pop culture icon. With top chartbuster hits to her name for a decade, Gomez has captivated fans with her exquisite personality and distinctive style of music. She is also known for her eloquent sartorial choices.

Selena Gomez’s fans leave no stone unturned in learning new things about the singer. So, we have mentioned multiple-choice questions to check whether you are a true Selenator or not. Check out the Selena Gomez quiz:

Selena Gomez's quiz

1. Where was Selena Gomez born?

Houston, Texas

Grand Prairie, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Austin, Texas

2. What's the name of Selena Gomez's mother?

Mandy

Milly

Marie

Maria

3. What Disney show was Selena Gomez's big break?

Hannah Montana

Barney and Friends

Wizards of Waverly Place

None of the above

4. What was the name of Selena Gomez's first movie as a lead actress?

Horton Hears Who

Another Cinderella Story

Ramona and Beezus

Monte Carlo

5. What is Selena Gomez's favourite snack?

Pretzels and cream cheese

Fries and ice cream

Dill pickle

Mac and Cheese

6. Where is the 'Wolves" music video set?

The beach

A swimming pool

A jungle

A desert

7. In which song did Selena Gomez collaborate with Benny Blanco, J. Balvin, and Tainy?

"Good For You"

"It Ain't Me"

"I Can't Get Enough"

"Taki Taki"

8. What is the song 'Sober' about?

Selena's past addiction to drinking.

Her boyfriend and his alcohol addiction.

Her partner's inability to love her while sober.

The fun she and her partner have when he's sober.

9. What number has Selena Gomez tattooed in Roman Numerals on the back of her neck?

11

24

34

76

10. What is Selena Gomez crying about in that famous viral meme of her face?

The memories of her childhood

An adorable fan video

Her pet died

11. What is Selena Gomez’s sun sign?

Leo

Cancer

Gemini

Virgo

12. What had Selena Gomez never done before she was in Spring Breakers?

Been in a movie

Drunk alcohol

Smoked

13. In a recent interview with a magazine, Selena Gomez expressed her desire to collaborate with a filmmaker. Who did she choose?

Greta Gerwig

Martin Scorsese

Quentin Tarantino

14. Who did Selena Gomez bump off to become the most followed person on Instagram in 2016?

Christiano Ronaldo

Kylie Jenner

Taylor Swift

15. Which song is Selena Gomez's favourite from her new album?

“Ring”

“Vulnerable”

All of the above

16. What songs did Selena Gomez sing at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Good For You, Same Old Love

Good For You, Hands to Myself

Kill Em With Kindness, Same Old Love

Hands to Myself, Me and My Girls

17. Who donated a kidney to Selena?

Taylor Swift

Francia Raisa

Her mother

An anonymous donor

18. What was the role of Selena Gomez in "13 Reasons Why"?

Director

Producer

Screenwriter

Casting director

Answers of the above Selena Gomez quiz

Grand Prairie, Texas Mandy Wizards of Waverly Place Another Cinderella Story Dill pickle A swimming pool "I Can't Get Enough" Her partner's inability to love her while sober 76 An adorable fan video Cancer Smoked Martin Scorsese Taylor Swift “Vulnerable” Hands to Myself, Me and My Girls Francia Raisa Producer

