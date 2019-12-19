Selena Gomez's Best Collaborations That You Must Check Out

Selena Gomez has announced the details of her upcoming album Rare. Featuring Selena’s recent singles Lose You To Love Me and Look at Her Now, Rare is due to release on January 10, 2020. The tracks have garnered applause from her fans.

Earlier she announced the deluxe version of Rare which includes her previous numbers Back to You, Bad Liar, Wolves, Fetish and Ain’t Me. Gomez has a long history of successful collaborations. We have listed down some of her best collaborations:

Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart. 🖤 You can preorder RARE now ✨ https://t.co/ZtkCasbpnd pic.twitter.com/IDscYrmLsO — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 12, 2019

1. I Want You To Know with Zedd

Released in 2015, Selena collaborated with Zedd for this hit number. The music video featured her grooving to the peppy music. This song is said to have added fuel to the rumours between the Zedd and Gomez.

2. Wolves with Marshmello

Loaded with upbeat music, this song will make you hit the dance floor. According to a source, Gomez came across the rough version of this song while in Japan. She also told Zane Lowe that the lyrics of this number mirrors everything that she was going through at that time.

3. We Don’t Talk Anymore with Charlie Puth

Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth collaborated for this song which showcases the most relatable phase of a breakup. Focussing on the sad reality, We Don’t Talk Anymore tells how a person moves on leaving behind all the great memories with the person you were closest to. The realistic number hit top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 after its release in 2016.

4. Anxiety with Julia Michaels

The duo collaborated to create a song revolving around mental health awareness. Selena Gomez and Julia Michael crooned this soothing number to shed light by using their respective platforms. In an interview, Selena also revealed that Anxiety song is extremely close to her heart. Additionally, she said that one is never alone if they feel that way.

