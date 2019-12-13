Selena Gomez Reveals Name, Release Date Of New Album; Calls It Her "most Honest Music"

Selena Gomez has announced the name of her new album and has also released the tracklist of the album. The album has been titled Rare and it is set to release on January 10, 2020. Read on to know more details about this story.

Selena Gomez recently released two new tracks titled Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now. She performed both of these chartbusters during her recent AMA performance. Now the Bad Liar singer is set to release her new album titled Rare. Selena recently took to Twitter and spoke about the album and also released its tracklist.

Can’t believe I’m revealing the art and title for my new album RARE, out January 10th. It’s the most honest music I’ve ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear my heart. 🖤 You can preorder RARE now ✨ https://t.co/ZtkCasbpnd pic.twitter.com/IDscYrmLsO — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 12, 2019

Rare is Selena Gomez’s first album for the last four years. Her last album, titled Revival, was released in 2015. The tracklist of Selena Gomez’s album features tracks titled Rare, Dance Again, Look at Her Now, Lose You to Love Me, Ring, Vulnerable, People You Know, Let Me Get Me, Crowded Room (feat. 6lack), Kinda Crazy, Fun, Cut You Off, and A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi). A previously announced deluxe version of Rare will include Selena’s previous singles. Wolves (feat. Marshmello), Back to You, Bad Liar, It Ain’t Me (feat. Kygo), and Fetish (feat. Gucci Mane) will all be part of the deluxe version. Selena Gomez also released an extended trailer for the new album.

Selena talks about Rare:

Recently, Selena Gomez spoke about her album Rare in an interview with Ryan Seacrest for his radio show. During the interview, Selena revealed that she has been working on the album for the past four years. She stated that it is actually the perfect time to release the album. She was going to release the album two years ago, but none of the words that she has spoken would have been part of it or existed in the album. Selena Gomez said that she is grateful that the album will finally be released.

Take a look at the extended trailer of Rare here:

