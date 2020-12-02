Who Is Kaitlin Nowak? Details About NBA Player Jimmy Butler's Girlfriend

Professional athletes have had a long history of dating celebrities from the entertainment industry be it singer, actor, models or even the social media influencers. Recently one such athlete Jimmy Butler has been rumoured to be dating pop singer and actor Selena Gomez. Social media has been abuzz with the news of them dating and being spotted together. Jimmy Butler is an NBA player who plays for Miami Heat. However, the news of them dating is not going well with several fans because the Miami Heat player recently had a child with Kaitlin Nowak. Many people have been wondering about who is Kaitlin Nowak and are curious to know the details about Jimmy Butler’s baby mama. For all the people who are thinking about who is Kaitlin Nowak, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who is Kaitlin Nowak?

According to a report by cheatsheet.com, Kaitlin Nowak is a model by profession. From the looks of her Instagram, Kaitlin Nowak seems to love spending time with her friends. She has also shared some pictures from her adventures on her Instagram. However, she has not shared any picture with Jimmy Butler on her social media. Jimmy Butler also shares a baby daughter with Kaitlin Nowak. Here is a look at Kaitlin Nowak’s Instagram.

Kaitlin Nowak children

Kaitlin Nowak shares a baby daughter Rylee with the NBA player. The couple welcomed their baby daughter Rylee last year in October. Jimmy Butler had also missed out on the first three games of the season to be with his girlfriend Kaitlin Nowak at that time. A report by Distractify mentions that Kaitlin Nowak had also attended Super Bowl LIV with Jimmy and a group of family and friends in February this year. She was also spotted sitting courtside during a couple of Miami Heat games.

Kaitlin Nowak boyfriend

The model has been in a relationship with Jimmy Butler for quite some time now. Jimmy Butler has kept his personal life out of the public eye and his social media is proof of that. During the playoffs, Jimmy Butler did not spend time with his family in the NBA bubble as he wanted to focus and not be distracted by his family.

