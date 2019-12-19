Selena Gomez's Whopping Net Worth That Fans Have Wanted To Know

One of the most followed celebrities of all time on Instagram is Selena Gomez. With more than 160 million followers on Instagram, Selena has one of the strongest fan bases on social media, even though she is not that active on social media and posts once in a while. Gomez has been a celebrity since she was a child as she appeared on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place and garnered a lot of appreciation from the viewers and also gained her recognition. She then appeared in multiple movies and also later joined a band named Selena Gomez & the Scene with which she released albums like Kiss & Tell (2009) and A Year Without Rain (2010). She then focused to work on her debut album as a solo artist and sold a million albums as a solo artist.

Selena Gomez's net worth

Selena Gomez has sold over 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. The Same Old Love singer's net worth is approximately $60 million, and she is currently one of the most popular icons in the world. The 27-year-old actor-singer has been nominated on 125 occasions and has won some of the best awards and her songs, as well as acting performances.

Check out the top 5 songs Selena Gomez

1) Hands To Myself

2) We Don't Talk Anymore ft. Charlie Puth

3) Come & Get It

4) The Heart Wants What It Wants

5) Who Says

Apart from these, Selena also recently released two singles after a long time. The first song titled Lose You To Love Me and the second one titled Look At Her Now. Both the singles are from her upcoming album Rare which is expected to release next year on January 10, 2020.

