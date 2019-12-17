Selena Gomez Reveals The Ideal Traits She's Looking For In A Guy

Selena Gomez has been happy and positive in 2019 and she has been keeping an onward approach towards life, as is evident from her social media posts and various interviews. The 27-year-old singer is vocal about her struggle with her rehabilitation and illness as it took a toll on her career as well as personal life. However, she believes in springing back up in 2019. In an interview to FM radio, Selena Gomez mentioned that her life has been a roller coaster ride, but right now she is leaving the past behind.

During the FM radio session, Selena Gomez was asked several questions about her personal preferences after several rumours surrounding that she is dating close friend and former One Direction band member, Niall Horan. But Selena told the hosts that she is single at the moment. This led to further questions by Jason Derulo on what kind of guy she would prefer. Selena answered that she believes in people’s behaviour in group situations. It is their behaviour that counts. She finds it really difficult to find ‘the one’ due to her stardom, but she is the kind who is quick to know who is real!

Selena Gomez preferences

According to Selena, she prefers funny guys and arrogance is an off for her. She detests guys who show off. She also mentioned how she will date someone who is playful or adventurous. The Look At Her Now singer mentioned a guy that would want to ask her out needs to be down to earth. Selena Gomez does not like dates or set-up situations. She believes in the natural way of meeting someone new.

Selena Gomez is all set to release her next album which is named Rare. She released a first look video through her Instagram, the video shows a collage of her old photos shredding down to become a new poster. In the poster, she seems calm. The background score is equally pleasing. It will be interesting to see what track would be like.

