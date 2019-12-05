Why Did Selena Gomez Wear The Neon Green Dress At AMA? The Actor's Stylist Reveals

Selena Gomez kicked off the American Music Awards (AMA) with her first Billboard Hot 100 number Lose to Love You and Look at Her Now. Selena Gomez began her performance with an acoustic version of Lose to Love You with snippets of the song playing in the background. She was then seen quickly changing for an outfit for the Look at Her Now performance.

Selena Gomez is reportedly beginning a new era of her life and her bold appearance at the 2019 AMA was motivated by it. The singer looked splendid while arriving at the red carpet in a sensual mini skin-tight bright dress. Selena Gomez was seen slaying in lime green Versace dress. The body-hugging dress was accessorised by matching heels. Selena Gomez accessorised her outfit with a heavy statement necklace. Smokey eye makeup and her short sleek hair parted in the centre completed Selena Gomez’s stunning look.

The stylist of the singer Kate young in an exclusive interview with a reputed news portal revealed the reason for her powerful look and why she chose that lime green mini dress. Kate Young added that she wanted her to look bright and a positive woman. Kate young added that Selena Gomez has got gorgeous skin and a beautiful dress and it was her moment about coming out of her past life. Kate wanted her to look fresh and bright and hence she stepped into a new era with a positive, bright splendid outfit.

Kate Young also revealed that she makes sure women not only look good but also feel good in the clothes they wear. She always wants their clients to look at themselves. Kate thinks her job is to make her client's life easy. Kate Young further added that doing interviews, press and being on camera whether you are an actor or not, it makes everyone nervous. It is an uncomfortable meta situation and her goal is to make them feel confident.

