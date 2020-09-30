As Shaan Celebrates His Birthday Today, Take A Look At Some His On-screen Appearances

Singer Shantanu Mukherjee, popularly known as Shaan, is celebrating his 48th birthday today. Shaan has sung many memorable songs in Bollywood movies and has also sung in different languages like Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi and Urdu. Apart from singing, he has also hosted and judged many reality TV singing shows. Did you know Shaan has also appeared in many movies as a guest or in a cameo role? On the occasion of Shaan's birthday, take a look at films that featured a guest appearance by him.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, & other celebs who updated fans on their productive weekend

Shaan's movies

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday get goofy as 'Khaali Peeli' release date inches closer

Tarkieb

Tarkieb is a 2000 movie directed by Esmayeel Shroff and produced by Jay Mehta. The film featured Nana Patekar, Tabu, Shilpa Shetty, Aditya Pancholi, Milind Soman and Ashutosh Rana in the main roles. Shaan was seen as himself in the song Dil Mera Tarse in the movie.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter shares BTS clips from 'Khaali Peeli', says 'Did 99.2% of car stunts myself'

Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence

Daman: A Victim of Marital Violence is a 2001 movie directed by Kalpana Lajmi. The film starred Raveena Tandon as Durga Saikia, Sayaji Shinde as Sanjay Saikia, Sanjay Suri as Sunil Saikia and Raima Sen as Deepa Saikia. Shaan was also seen in a small role of Kaushik Nath in the film.

Also Read | Ananya Panday explains 'it's all about balance' with her 'partner in crime' Ishaan Khatter

Asoka

Asoka is a 2001 movie directed and co-written by Santosh Sivan. The film is about the life of King Ashoka. The film starred Kareena Kapoor, Ajith Kumar, Hrishita Bhatt, and Danny Denzongpa in the lead roles. Shaan was seen in a guest appearance in the song O Re Kaanchi.

Hungama

Hungama is a 2003 movie directed by Priyadarshan. The film featured Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles. Shaan made a guest appearance as himself in the song 'Chein Aapko Mila' along with Sadhana Sargam.

Zameen

Zameen is a 2003 movie film directed by Rohit Shetty in his directorial debut. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu in the lead. Shaan was seen as himself in the title song of the film.

The Bong Connection

The Bong Connection is a 2006 movie directed by Anjan Dutt. The English-Bengali film stars Raima Sen, Shayan Munshi and Parambrata Chatterjee in the lead. Shaan also made a small guest appearance in the film as himself in the song Majhi Re.

Loins of Punjab Presents

Loins of Punjab Presents is a 2007 movie directed by Manish Acharya. It starred Shabana Azmi, Ayesha Dharker and Ajay Naidu in the lead. Once again, Shaan was seen as himself in a song in the film.

Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya

Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya is a 2014 movie directed by Sunil Agnihotri and produced by Sunil Agnihotri Productions, Vandana Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd. The film starred Mika Singh and Shaan as Balwinder Singh, trying to win over the girl they love.

Secret Superstar

Secret Superstar is a 2017 musical drama film written and directed by Advait Chandan, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under the studio Aamir Khan Productions. The film starred Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, Raj Arjun and Aamir Khan in the lead. Shaan was seen as himself in the movie.

Helicopter Eela

Helicopter Eela is a 2018 film drama film directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The film featured Kajol in the lead role. Shaan made a cameo appearance as himself

Promo Pic Credit: Shaan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.