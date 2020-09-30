Shaan's Net Worth As 'Chand Sifarish' Singer Rings In His 48th Birthday

Playback singer Shantanu Mukherjee, known by his stage name Shaan, kick-started his career when he was 17. Shaan has voiced songs in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Assamese, Konkani, Kannada, Punjabi, Nepali, Oriya, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Marathi. Having a slew of hit tracks under his belt, here's a look at Shaan's net worth.

Shaan's net worth

As per the report of World Blaze, Shaan’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 157 crore ($21 million). The report added that the singer takes Rs 2-3 lakhs per song. More so, Shaan’s income is apprehensive of his contribution to the music industry. Shaan's Instagram gives a peek into several events and live concerts.

Recently, he was elated to receive the 'Silver Play Button' from YouTube. Sharing the big news, Shaan wrote on Instagram, "Glad to receive the #silverplaybutton from YouTube with the sincerely worded covering letter by CEO Susan Wojcicki. Haven’t achieved much on my YouTube channel, but not quitting, yet, need your love and support."

(Source: Shaan Instagram)

Shaan's songs

Shaan has voiced a bunch of romantic tracks like Hey Shona, Woh Pehli Baar, Chaar Kadam, Musu Musu, Dil Kya Kare and many others. His song titled Chand Sifarish from the film, Fanaa hit the bullseye. The number earned him the Filmfare Best Male Playback Award and the Zee Cine Award Best Playback Singer- Male. The video has surpassed 268 million views online. Moreover, Shaan's songs like Suno Na, Behti Hawa Sa, Jab Se Tere Naina, Aksar, among many others received magnanimous love from fans.

Shaan's birthday

As Shaan celebrates his 48th birthday on September 30, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans flocked to share snippets of his songs on Twitter and penned warm birthday wishes for the singer. Shaan also gave a peek into how he celebrated his special day with wife Radhika and his two sons. Radhika wrote, "May you always have in your arms the one’s you have in your heart! You make me a better person." Moreover, on Wednesday, the family of four jetted off to Dubai for their first family trip in 2020.

