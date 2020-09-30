Shaan's Melodious Bollywood Songs from 2010 To 2020 To Celebrate His 48th Birthday

Bollywood playback singer Shaan is celebrating his 48th birthday on September 30. Known for his melodious voice, Shaan has won many awards for his work and has sung many notable songs. In honour of his birthday, here are some of his most memorable songs from 2010-2020. Take a look:

Shaan's Bollywood Songs

1. Tum Milo Toh Sahi

Shaan sang the song Tum Milo Toh Sahi in the year 2010 for the movie Tum Milo Toh Sahi. The song was written by Sandesh Shandilya. The film was directed by Kabir Sadanand and starred Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Suniel Shetty, Vidya Malvade, Rehan Khan and Anjana Sukhani in the lead roles.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, & other celebs who updated fans on their productive weekend

2. Let It Be

Let It Be is a song from the film Desi Boyz, released in the year 2011. The song was composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film was directed by Rohit Dhawan and starred Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter & Ananya Panday get goofy as 'Khaali Peeli' release date inches closer

3. That's What I Really Wanna Do

That's What I Really Wanna Do is a song from the movie Teri Meri Kahani from the year 2012. The song was composed by Sajid-Wajid and written by Prasoon Joshi. The film was directed by Kunal Kohli and had Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter shares BTS clips from 'Khaali Peeli', says 'Did 99.2% of car stunts myself'

4. Roshni

Roshni is a song from the movie Ankur Arora Murder Case, released in the year 2013. The song was composed by Gourav Dasgupta and written by Sagar. The film was directed by Suhail Tatari and written and produced by Vikram Bhatt. The film featured Tisca Chopra as Nandita Arora, Arjun Mathur as Dr Romesh and Kay Kay Menon as Dr V. Asthana.

Also Read | Ananya Panday explains 'it's all about balance' with her 'partner in crime' Ishaan Khatter

5. Chaar Kadam

Chaar Kadam is from the film PK released in the year 2014. The song was composed by Shantanu Moitra and written by Swanand Kirkire. The song was also co-sung by Shreya Ghoshal. PK was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi. The film starred Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla and Sanjay Dutt in different roles.

6. Murli Ki Taanon Si

Murli Ki Taanon Si is from the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which released in 2015. The song was composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The film was written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, produced by Rajshri Productions and distributed by Fox Star Studios. It featured stars like Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles.

7. Tujhko Mein

Tujhko Mein is from the film 1920 London released in the year 2016. The song was composed by Sharib Sabri and Toshi Sabri. The film was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The film starred Sharman Joshi, Meera Chopra, and Vishal Karwal in lead roles.

8. Tumhari Mohabbat

Tumhari Mohabbat is a song from the film Coffee with D released in the year 2017. The song was composed by Rishikesh Pandey. The movie was directed by Vishal Mishra and had Sunil Grover and Zakir Husain in the lead roles.

9. Sau Jahan

Sau Jahan is a song from the film 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died. The film was a biographical drama film directed by Avinash Dhyani. The 2019 film starred Jaswant Singh Rawat in the lead roles.

10.Dus Bahane 2.0

Dus Bahane 2.0 is a song from the film Baaghi 3. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and starred Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor in the main roles. The song was actually a reprised version of a 2005 song by the same name sung by Shaan and KK. The new version retained vocals of the original, with added beats and lyrics.

Promo Pic Credit: Shaan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.