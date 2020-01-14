Songs By Shaan That Will Remind '90s Kids Of The Good Old Days

Shantanu Mukherjee also known as Shaan is a popular Indian playback singer who is active in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Urdu, Telugu and Kannada films. He has also hosted many popular singing shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs, Star Voice of India and STAR Voice of India 2.

Shaan is considered to be one of the most popular voices for romantic as well as melodious songs. He is also known to be one of the most versatile singers.

Here are some of the nostalgic songs by Shaan

Tanha Dil

The song released in the year 2000 and is still known to be one of the most loved pop songs of that time. Last year, in a tweet shared by Shaan, he mentioned that the song has completed 20 years and has received 10 million views.

He also added that the song Tanha Dil will always be a part of his all-time greatest hits. For this song, Shaan won the MTV Asia Music Award in the Best Solo Album category. The song was one of every 90s kid's favourite songs.

Woh Pehli Baar

Song Woh Pehli Baar was from the film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi which released in 1999. The song was very well received by everyone during that time. Right from kids to teenagers to adults, everyone fell in love with this excellent song by Shaan. The song will surely remind you of your first love or your first crush from those days.

Woh Ladki Hai Kahan

Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy the song was from the film Dil Chahta Hai. While the video of the song caught everyone's attention, the song became more and more popular because of the excellent vocals given by Shaan.

This movie released in the year 2001 and the songs from this movie are not forgotten even today. The song has garnered about 11 million views on YouTube.

