Shaheer Sheikh And Rashami Desai Ready To End 2020 With A Bang

Popular television actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rashami Desai are gearing up for their next project together, which is a music video. The duo has come together for Palash Muchhal's music video titled Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri. This is the first-ever collaboration between Rashami Desai and Shaheer Sheikh. Read on to know more about it.

Shaheer Sheikh and Rashami Desai team up for new music video

Television actors Shaheer and Rashami are soon going to be seen together in a music video by Palash Muchhal. Shaheer took to his Instagram and posted a picture with his Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri co-actors Rashami Desai, Sana Saeed and also singer, Palash. His caption read, "Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri?ðŸ˜µðŸ¤© Let's end 2020 with a BANG and Get Ready for a Super Smashing Christmas Surprise! ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¯ðŸ”Š 24.12.2020" Going by the actor's caption, the song would be out on Christmas and has his fans eagerly waiting for it. See the post here:

Shaheer has around 4 million followers on Instagram and his fans and followers were quick to share their excitement about his upcoming project. His followers bombarded the comments section soon after he posted the picture. While one fan wrote, "So excited", another one commented "2020 ka sabse bada dhamaka". His post garnered 172k likes within hours of posting. You can see some of the comments here.

Shaheer Sheikh's upcoming projects

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor has had quite an eventful year. Sheikh has an upcoming web-series titled Paurashpur in his kitty, which will have Shilpa Shinde star alongside him. It will be his first appearance in a web-series. The actor recently released the poster of a new Punjabi song he is going to be a part of called Je Tu Na Bulaawe. He also tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor a few weeks ago. His most famous television shows include Ye Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Navya..Naye Ddhadkan Naye Sawaal. Shaheer is also a well-known name in the Indonesian film and television industry and has worked in more than eight shows there, some of which include Aladin and Alakadam, Roro Jonggrang and Tuyul and Mba Yul Reborn.

Image Credits: Shaheer Sheikh Official Instagram Account

