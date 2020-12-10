Shaheer Sheikh Shares Picture With Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor From Bhutan, Quips 'Kigai'

Shaheer Sheikh recently took to Instagram to share a picture from Bhutan with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor also added a sweet caption with his post. Take a look at their picture and see how fans responded to the same:

Also Read | Rashami Desai & Shaheer Sheikh's music video has fans' hearts even before its release

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's Photos

Also Read | Rashami Desai, Shaheer Sheikh collaborate for a music video for the first time; Read more

In this post, fans can spot the couple in colour-coordinated clothes. The couple is sporting the same green and brown jacket with black and blue jeans respectively. Shaheer and Ruchika are sitting with each other hand in hand and look very much in love. The couple is seen sitting at a high point in Bhutan's capital overlooking its monasteries and town. Under clear blue skies and with green mountains in the background, Shaheer captioned his post as - 'Thoda sabz, thoda aasmaan aur teri muskurahat.. #ikigai'.

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh to Sana Khan: Celebrity weddings that grabbed headlines this week

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans added that the two looked quite lovely with each other. One fan mentioned - 'Every time the best...'. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

Also Read | Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor's wedding videos and pics go viral on social media

In another picture, fans can spot the actor and Shaheer Sheikh's wife Ruchikaa together. The couple looks very happy and is seen enjoying each other's company. Fans also showered the post with lots of love and affection. The caption for the post read - 'Off on an adventure called Forever'. Take a look:

In another post, fans can spot a funny picture of the couple as they make faces in the selfie. Fans mentioned that the couple looked adorable with each other and were looking very happy. Take a look:

In terms of his work, Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show aired from 18 March 2019 to 17 October 2020 on Star Plus. The cast was seen as:

Rhea Sharma as Mishti Rajvansh

Shaheer Sheikh as Abir Rajvansh

Kaveri Priyam as Kuhu Rajvansh

Ritvik Arora

Rupal Patel as Meenakshi Rajvansh

Sameer Dharmadhikari as Mehul Kapadia

Chaitrali Gupte as Parul

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.