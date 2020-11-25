Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchika Kapoor's Relationship Timeline From Friends To Getting Engaged

Shaheer Sheikh is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. The actor and model is best known for playing the lead characters in shows like Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The actor has often been praised for his versatile acting an on-screen presence by the audience. After being rumoured to be in a relationship with many of his co-stars, Shaheer Sheikh has finally opened up about his real-life ladylove and made his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor official. Here's about the timeline of the Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s relationship.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's relationship timeline

Shaheer Sheikh has finally made his relationship with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor official on Instagram. The Kya Mast Hai Life actor called Ruchikaa Kapoor “my girl” in his Instagram post that has sent all of his fans into a tizzy. Ruchikaa Kapoor had met Shaheer Sheikh at many occasions before the two became a couple. Since Ruchikaa Kapoor is the creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's production house and Shaheer Sheikh has worked closely with the banner, the two people have been caught up with each other many times over professional reason.

In fact, Shaheer Sheikh was so serious about his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor that he even joined her on the sets of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya in the United Kingdom. The couple were also spotted having dinner with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao at the time. It is then when the rumours of Ruchikaa Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh being together got the air.

It is well-known that Ruchikaa Kapoor is an important part of the Balaji Telefilms and Shaheer Sheikh has also worked under the banner a numerous of times so that is the main link between the two. During professional meetings is when Ruchikaa Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh became friends and eventually lovers. The two kept their relationship very low profile until Shaheer Sheikh recently made the relationship official by calling Ruchikaa Kapoor “my girl”. Recently, on November 24, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to reveal that the couple is in fact engaged. Many fans and loved ones congratulated the couple on Shaheer Sheikh's engagement with Ruchikaa Kapoor.

