Rashami Desai, Shaheer Sheikh Collaborate For A Music Video For The First Time; Read More

Actress Rashami Desai is over the moon at the moment after composer and music director Palaash Muchhal announced her collaboration with actor Shaheer Sheik. Rashami and Shaheer have teamed up for an upcoming music video. Palaash shared a video on his Instagram story where Rashami can be seen rejoicing and dancing over the good news. While captioning the story, the singer wrote, “Coming soon.”

Rashami Desai, Shaheer Sheikh team up for new song

Within moments of the news of Rashami and Shaheer's collaboration breaking out, fans of the duo couldn't control their excitement. They took to Twitter to trend the new pair, with the tag 'Shaheer X Rashami.' They showered their unconditional love for the duo and expressed their curiosity to see them spread their magic onscreen.

Several fans of the two actors shared a post on the micro-blogging site while sharing their excitement. One of the users wrote, “Super Happy Thank you, baby.” Another user wrote, “Finally it will be.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Thank you Palaash Muchhal for bringing two amazing people together.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “I can't describe in words my Happiness.”

I can't describe in words my Happiness

Its MY DREAM WHICH CAME TRUEðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­â¤

FINALLY

RASHAMI X SHAHEER — Kajal Parmar (@Kajallparmar) December 9, 2020

Thank you @Palash_Muchhal for bringing these two amazing people together #RashamiDesai and #ShaheerSheikh



RASHAMI X SHAHEER — â™¡ (@IshaXRashami) December 9, 2020

Both @TheRashamiDesai and @Shaheer_S are well known for their chemistry with their co-actors and now both of them are coming together



They are gonna be fireee in the MVâ™¡â™¡



RASHAMI X SHAHEER — Aniket singh rajput (@Anikets83936080) December 9, 2020



Meanwhile, Shaheer's fans are also eagerly waiting to see him in his digital debut Paurashpur also. The actor will reportedly portray the role of a royal prince in the movie. He sometimes revealed his looks from the series which left his fans in amazement.

Shaheer Sheikh shared a motion-poster, which introduced his character Veer from Paurashpur. He captioned it as, "Strong and confident, Veer is the vyapari who has entered Paurashpur. Can this mysterious vyapari be the change that Paurashpur needs? This epic story of the kingdom and wave of revolution in #Paurashpur is coming soon. Teaser out on 6th Dec on @altbalaji & @zee5shows (sic)."

