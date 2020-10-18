Did You Know Shaheer Sheikh Enjoys A Massive Fan Following In Indonesia?

Actor and model Shaheer Sheikh, who is currently playing the role of Abir Rajvansh in the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is known for his smart looks, sharp and humble attitude and fine-shaped body. The young boy is eye candy to many girls around the globe. Besides India, the actor's fan following in Indonesia is huge. The actor has had a huge part of his career success in Indonesia.

Shaheer Sheikh has not only been a superstar of the Indian Television industry, but his popularity also extends to Indonesia. The actor has received immense love and respect from the country. Shaheer has also achieved many feats while working there, one of which includes him being the torchbearer at the Asian Games in the year 2018 wherein he represented India in Indonesia.

On October 11, 2019, the actor completed 5 long years contributing to the Indonesian entertainment industry. The actor's popularity grew and never dipped in the country post the release of Mahabharat in Indonesia. His role as the third Pandav Arjun in the show made him an actor with a massive following in Indonesia. Post that, almost all of his Indian shows were dubbed for Indonesian television.

According to Fusion Production, all of his co-stars at some point of time have visited Indonesia for the promotions and launch of their respective shows. Whether it’s Soumya Seth of Navya, Pooja Sharma of Mahabharat, Erica Fernandes of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi or Sonarika Bhadoria of Dastaan E Mohabbat – Salim Anarkali, many of his co-stars are spotted with him shaking legs together or attending various promotional events in Indonesia.

Some of his most popular shows in Indonesia are Panah Asmara Arjun, Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal, Asia’s Hot Talent, Malaikat Kecil Dari India, Roro Jonggrang, Aladin, and Alakadam, Jinny Oh Jinny Datang Lagi, Gara Gara Duyung, Tuyul & Mba Yul Reborn, and Malaikat Tak Bersayap. From playing the role of young Anant of Navya to playing Abir Rajvansh in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the actor’s transformation has been impressive, which eventually has garnered him a huge fan following in India and Indonesia as well.

