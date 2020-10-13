'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Stars Shaheer, Rhea, Kaveri Bid Adieu To Show, Pose On Sets

The cast of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently shot for the last episode of the drama. The series stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, Rupal Patel, Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte and many others in prominent roles. As the show is all set to go off air, the actors bid adieu to the cast and crew with happy notes and pictures.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars celebrate last day on sets

On October 12, Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram and posted a picture with Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte, Trishaa Chatterjee and Sangeeta Kapure. Sharing the photo, Shaheer wrote, 'Thank you for making my days brighter, thank you for spreading positivity and thank you for accepting me the way I am.'

More so, he shared an array of pictures with his entire crew and thanked them for 'tolerating him' and for 'laughing on his stupid jokes'. Moreover, Shaheer also thanked his team for their immense support. Lastly, he posted an adorable photo with Trishaa Chatterjee in which the duo was all decked up in ethnic attire. Take a look at the photos shared by Shaheer Sheikh.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' cast bonds over "family" pic shared by Avinash Mishra

Ator Kaveri Priyam shared pictures with Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma and her other co-stars too. In one of the pics, the on-screen brother-sister duo, Kaveri-Shaheer, could be seen striking a pose. Whereas, in another photo, Kaveri, Rhea and others posed for a selfie.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' fans demand an extension of the show after 10 days of protest

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' to go off air; angry netizens demand an extension

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Trishaa Chatterjee posted an adorable portrait that featured Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Sonia Kour. Sharing the pic, Trishaa wrote, 'Why feeling sad when smiling is not that tough..so juz be happy guys u all lovely people out there.'

Starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and others, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be getting replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s show Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2 and the last episode will air on October 17. As per the recent updates, Mishti and Kunal try their level best to bring a smile on Abir's face. More so, Abir's mother, Meenakshi has also realised her mistake. She decides to get to any lengths to win her son back.

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' spoiler: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma's last scene details out

(Above pics source: Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam, Trishaa Chatterjee Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.