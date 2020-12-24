Shaheer Sheikh Starrer 'Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri' Is Perfect To Get Your Party Started

The much-awaited Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rashami Desai is out now. The song released on YouTube today on December 24, 2020, and is perfect to dance away as the Christmas and New Year Parties are around the corner. Here's a review of the song:

Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri is out now

Fans of Shaheer Sheikh and Rashami Desai were eagerly waiting for December 24, 2020, as the actors have finally released their music video. The song released on YouTube on the Pal Music channel and will have you grooving to its funky beats within the first few seconds. The visuals are appealing too, with a vibrant pop of colours to some amazing dance moves by the performers, you will stay hooked to your screen through the video.

While Shaheer Sheikh and singer Palash Mucchal stick to jamming on the rap as they share their woes about girlfriends who throw around tantrums. Rashami and Sana set the video on fire with some great dance sequences. The theme of the song is not something particularly unique but the tune stays in your head and makes you want to let loose for sure. It has an extremely catchy rhythm as well. The video has been liked 13k times so far with a total of 82k views which are increasing by the minutes.

The song has been voiced by Palash Mucchal and Amit Mishra while its lyrics have been penned by Bipin Das, Alok Jha & Kunaal Vermaa. Mucchal has also done the music composition of the song. The video is directed and choreographed by Saurabh Prajapati while the creative director is Said Mallick.

Shaheer Sheikh and Rashami Desai had announced the release of the song on their Instagram accounts on December 13. The two shared posters of it on the photo-sharing platform and gave their fans the good news. Sana Saeed took to her IG feed today and announced the release and shared a sequence of the song for fans to use in their Instagram Reels.

