Shaheer Sheikh's New Song 'Je Tu Na Bulawe' With Priyanka Khera Is Out Now, See Here

Shaheer Sheikh has been making news ever since his marriage to Ruchikaa Kapoor and with his plethora of upcoming projects. The actor is all set to star in a web series and has two songs in his kitty. One of them, titled Je Tu Na Bulawe song, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Priyanka Khera released today. Read on to know more about his new song, sung by Surya and presented by Gringo Entertainments.

Surya's new song featuring Shaheer Sheikh out now

Shaheer Sheikh has been on a roll since the past few weeks and his new song has hit the screens today. The song titled Je Tu Na Bulawe, sung by Surya is a romantic track and features Shaheer Sheikh and Priyanka Khera in lead roles. The song portrays Shaheer's character's unrequited love for Priyanka's character and how it never is fulfilled as she gets married to someone else. The music for the song has been given by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev and the lyrics are penned down by Raas. You can listen to the single here.

Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram account as well to share the new poster of the much-awaited song. The Mahabharat actor even shared a behind the scenes picture with co-actor Priyanka from the song's set. While announcing the release of his latest single, Shaheer wrote, "Not expressing your love for someone hurts worse than a breakup. 💔 Our latest single #JeTuNaBulawe

is Out Now! 😍"

Shaheer Sheikh's upcoming projects

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor has had quite an eventful year. Sheikh has an upcoming web-series titled Paurashpur in his kitty, which will have Shilpa Shinde star alongside him. It will be his first appearance in a web-series. Shaheer also features in a song with Rashami Desai, titled Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, scheduled for a Christmas release.

His most famous television shows include Ye Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. Shaheer is also a well-known name in the Indonesian film and television industry and has worked in more than eight shows there, some of which include Aladin and Alakadam, Roro Jonggrang and Tuyul and Mba Yul Reborn.

Image Credits: Shaheer Sheikh Official Instagram Account

