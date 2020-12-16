Shaheer Sheikh Talks About The Reactions He Received After Announcing His Marriage

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh recently opened up about his court-marriage to his long-time girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, in an interview with SpotBoyE. He also talked a bit about the bizarre reaction fans had after the news broke and explained why he wanted his marriage to be a low-key affair in his interview as well. Read ahead

Shaheer Sheikh's wedding

Shaheer Sheikh got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor on 27 November 2020. They met on the sets of the film Judgemental Hai Kya and consequently dated for a year. Just a few days before, the couple was spotted in Bhutan enjoying their vacation.

Shaheer started his interview by addressing fan reactions to his wedding news. He explained that he was kind of 'shocked' to hear that fans were saying statements like - 'zeher hai to dedo', after the news of his wedding went public. He then added that he had a very strong bond with people who watched his work and mentioned that they took it more as a 'shock' rather than a 'surprise'.

The actor then revealed that he thinks he must have prepared his fans a 'little in advance' but explained that it was also a 'last-minute decision' for him as well. Shaheer then talked a bit more about how his relationship with his fans was 'unique' and initially, his fans must have felt 'cheated'. The actor finally added that he thinks his fans are fine now as they know that he is happy with Ruchikaa.

Shaheer then talked a bit about who's decision was it to make the news about his marriage public. He started by explaining that there were people who were already aware of the news. He then added he was a very private person and added that he felt letting the news go public would put him under scrutiny and added - 'nazar lagti hai'. He finally added, 'I don't even like to celebrate my birthday, so you can imagine. I always wanted my marriage to be as simple as possible'.

