Shaheer Sheikh-Rashami Desai Starrer 'Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri' Teaser Releases

2020 has been a year of music videos and up next is Shaheer Sheikh and Rashami Desai’s music video Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri. The video features Sheikh and Desai alongside Palash Mucchal and Sana Saeed and is set to release on YouTube on December 24, 2020. The teaser of the song was launched yesterday and will get you pumped up. Check it out:

Shaheer Sheikh and Rashami Desai music video

Shaheer Sheikh and Rashami Desai fans are waiting eagerly for the duo’s upcoming music video to release on December 24, 2020. The teaser of the song was released yesterday on YouTube through the official channel of Pal Music. It is a 40-second snippet of the peppy track that sees the Shaheer, Rashami, Sana as well as singer Palash Mucchal grooving to the track.

Its tagline reads, “This Christmas, No More Drama, No Babu Shona” and the video has received over 105k views so far with 4.5 likes as of yet. The song has been directed and choreographed by Saurabh Prajapati with Said Mallick as the creative director. The music has been composed by Palaash Mucchal, while it has been voiced by him and Amit Mishra. The lyrics of the song are written by Bipin Das, Alok Jha and Kunaal Verma.

Both Rashami and Shaheer shared the news of the upcoming project in a post on their Instagram feed on December 13, 2020. They shared the first poster of the song in the post which featured all the four. The poster had a pop of vibrant colours similar to the vibes of the song. In their caption, they wrote, “Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri? Let's end 2020 with a BANG and Get Ready for a Super Smashing Christmas Surprise! 💥💯🔊 24.12.2020”.

On the work front, Shaheer Sheikh is all set to make a digital debut with the show Paurashpur on AltBalaji and has done several music videos in the ongoing year. Whereas, Rashami was recently seen in a YouTube and Hotstar released short-film Tamas, playing the role of Sania. She will also be seen in a web-series titled Tandoor opposite Tanuj Virwani.

