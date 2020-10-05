Shakira’s Emoji Challenge Has Everyone Laughing Out Loud

Singer and dancer Shakira is the latest of all celebrities to join the dance challenge. Shakira shared a small video on her Instagram, which shows her having fun while doing the challenge. Shakira’s emoji challenge was similar to a lot of others. It was wacky faces, weird expressions and led to a lot of laughter by the fans of the singer.

Also Read | Shakira Treats Zootopia Fans To A 'Try Everything' Rendition For Disney Family Singalong

Shakira’s post brings laughter to her followers

In the video, Shakira is doing the emoji challenge. During the challenge, one has to make an emoticon face which is assigned at random and one has to make the face before the click. The Instagram feature that Shakira used had a similar challenge. She was assigned three emoticon faces which she had to make quickly. Her pictures were rather hilarious as per her fans in the comments section. He followers of over 68 million had quite the fun as per the comments.

Also Read | Shakira's Tongue-wiggling At Her Super Bowl Performance Has THIS Hidden Meaning

Check out Shakira’s post doing emoji challenge

Shakira took to Instagram to share her video of doing the emoji challenge. The few-seconds long video was accompanied by a caption. The caption read, “My #EmojiChallenge! Aquí está mi reto de #ImitaElEmoji!.” “Aquí está mi reto de”. The singer seemed ecstatic throughout the video as she tried to enact the emoticons.

Shakira’s video received thousands of likes and reactions as soon as the singer uploaded the picture. She was lauded for her efforts. One fan wrote, “Shakira your face looks funny in your imitation of emojis. have a nice afternoon and have fun.” Many fans poured heart and laughter emoticons in the video’s comments section.

Check out fan reactions on video shared by Shakira

Snippet Credits: Shakira's Instagram

Apart from participating in viral social media challenges, Shakira also loves skateboarding. She often shares pictures and videos of her skateboarding decked up in all the gear. She also shared some behind the scenes videos of her dancing with her back-up dancers. The singer was enjoying a fun session with her dance friends. At the moment Shakira is also promoting a perfume brand through social media advertisements.

Check out some of Shakira's recent posts:

Also Read | Shakira Flaunts Her Perfectly Toned Body In Self-customised Bathing Suit; See Pic

Also Read | Shakira's FIFA Anthem 'Waka Waka' Hits 2.5 Billion Views On YouTube; Singer Thanks Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.