Shania Twain Opens Up On Being A Fan Of Britney Spears And Singing Along To Her Records

Canadian singer and songwriter Shania Twain says she is a fan of Britney Spears. The legendary country singer and songwriter in a recent episode of her podcast spoke about how she sometimes hums Britney Spears’ songs. Twain also talked about how Spears inspires her. Find out more details about this story below.

Shania Twain talks about her love for Britney Spears

Shania Twain has been spending quality time with her friends and family as the COVID-19 quarantine continues. But, while enjoying this time, Twain also started her podcast show on Apple Music. The podcast that has been titled Home Now Radio has Twain getting candid about her personal life as a country music sensation for decades.

Also read | Britney Spears Gives Befitting Reply To Everyone Who Criticises Her IG Dance Videos

In a recent episode of the podcast, Shania Twain talked about her love for Britney Spears and her music. In the episode, Shaina spoke about Spears song, Hit Me Baby One More Time and sang the same line. While talking about the song, Shania said that she obviously does not sound like Spears but sings along to her records.

In this episode, Shania Twain also talked about how she misses her second home Las Vegas during this quarantine. She revealed that Britney Spears is a residency artist in Las Vegas, and she has seen Britney’s performances a few times. Reminiscing about one of Britney Spears’ performance, Shania added that the pop singer initially performed at the Zappos theatre and Twain herself ended up performing.

Also read | Justin Timberlake's Birthday: Here Is A Video By His Ex Britney Spears Dancing To His Song

She further added that Britney’s performance “was great” and she felt motivated by it. Spears’ motivating performance led to Twain wanting to get on the same stage and sing as well. Twain concluded the discussion by saying that Spears inspired her a lot.

In this recent podcast episode, Shania Twain also revealed a secret connection between her and Britney Spears second album Oops!...I Did It Again. Twain revealed that she co-wrote a song on the album. The song was titled Don’t Le Me Be The Last to Know. Britney Spears sophomore album Oops!...I Did It Again went on to bag the No.1 spot on the Billboard music charts. The album also went on to break several music records and helped Spears catapult to global recognition.

Also read | Britney Spears Flaunts Her Moves Dancing To Justin Timberlake & Jay-Z's 'Holy Grail'

Also read | Britney Spears Flaunts Her New Short Hair, Says She's 'in With The New'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.