Shehnaaz Gill Unveils Promo Video Of Her New Show 'Shandaar Ravivar'; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram on Sunday, October 18, 2020, to share a promo of her upcoming show Shandaar Ravivaar. The 20-second promo video gives a glimpse of the fun things that are going to take place on the show. Seeing this promo, fans have gone on to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill shared a promo video of her new show titled, Shandaar Ravivaar. The video begins with Shehnaaz making her entry with a performance as she goes on to sing the song, Gucci Armani by Simranjeet Singh. The next scene shows Shehnaaz having some fun with her co-stars Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Aditya Narayan.

The video also shows Shehnaaz and Bharti pulling Haarsh’s leg. In the video, the actor can be seen sporting a black top along with shimmer pants. She also completed the looks with a shimmery sequenced black jacket and opted for a curly hairdo and dewy makeup.

Along with the video, the actor went on to talk about the show and the promo video. She wrote, “Aa rahi hoon, Apna swag lekar...” She also added, “In Shandaar Ravivaar, 25th October Se every Sunday at 12 pm only on @colorstv”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this video, netizens have gone all out to comment on all things lovely on the post. The post shared by Shehnaaz went on to receive several likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users revealed that they cannot wait for the show, while some went on to shower love on the post. One of the users wrote, “Shehnaazians are eagerly waiting for Singer Shehnaaz ki Dhamakedaar Performance”. The other one wrote, “so excited Shehnaaz”. Check out a few comments below.

About the show

As per a report in Indian Express, Colors Channel is planning to present viewers with some of the most famous names from the entertainment industry to perform on the small screen. The show, titled Shandaar Ravivar, will try to make its audiences’ Sundays some more fun with this show. The show, Shandaar Ravivar, is reported to begin every Sunday from Navratri week and will continue to air on Colors channel until the Diwali week.

