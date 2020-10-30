Shehnaaz Gill Shares First Look Of Her Latest Music Video & It's Not With Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill was loved in her last music video, and now she is all prepped up to entertain the audience in her upcoming music video. Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were seen together in a music video but this time Shehnaaz Gill’s new video will feature of a popular singer, composer and actor. Let’s take a look at who will be seen in Shehnaaz's latest video.

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest... ‘Waada Hai’

Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her Instagram handle and shared the first look of her upcoming music video with a famous artist, Arjun Kanungo. Arjun Kanungo is a well-known artist who began his pop career with ‘Baaki Baatein Peene Baad’.

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest video will consist of Arjun Kanungo doing the music as shared by her in her latest Instagram post. She unveiled the poster in which she can be seen with Arjun Kanungo intensely posing and staring into each other’s eyes with love. In the caption, Shehnaaz wrote a few lines from the song and presented ‘Waada Hai’. She also added that it will be released on November 5 at 11 a.m. on VYRL Originals Youtube channel. She tagged the entire cast and crew of the music video in the post.

The name of the song is Waada Hai whose lyrics have been given by Manoj Muntashir and it is directed by Keyur Bipinchandra Shah.

While many of her fans showed their excitement for Shehnaaz Gill’s latest music video, some of them showed their disappointment for not being able to see Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla together. See how some of the fans reacted when Shehnaaz posted the first look of her latest music video.

Shehnaaz Gill’s music videos

As she is all set with her another music video, let’s take a look at some of Shehnaaz Gill’s music videos that were loved by her fans. She began her music video journey by appearing in a few Punjabi music videos, namely Majhe Di Jatti, Pyaar, Yeah Baby, to name a few. Later, she received many chances to be a part of the music video compositions by artists such as Lovees, Jassie Gill, Tony Kakkar, Darshan Raval. One of the most popular music videos was Bhula Dunga in which Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were seen together. Other songs were namely Sidewalk, Range, Kurta Pajama, Veham, etc.

