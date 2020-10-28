Shehnaaz Gill Thanks Sidharth Shukla For The Tag As She Gives A Shoutout To Her Covid Hero

Shehnaaz Gill was earlier tagged by Sidharth Shukla in an attempt to thank COVID warriors for their relentless support. Accepting the initiative gracefully, Shehnaaz Gill joined the movement and made sure she appreciated her COVID hero. The actor thanked Sidharth Shukla for the tag and mentioned that she appreciates the chance to show her support for her COVID hero.

Shehnaaz Gill gives a shoutout to her covid hero

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Tries Sidharth Shukla's Instagram Filter With Flying Kiss, Says 'Use It Like I Did'

Thus, Shehnaaz Gill shared a picture of herself holding up a jersey with the name of Shehbaz written on it. The text on the jersey mentioned the words “My Covid heroes” thus implying that the initiative has been carried forward by the actor. Shehnaaz Gill also wrote a long note on why she chose her brother as her COVID hero and also highlighted his contribution during the pandemic scenario.

Also Read | Sidharth Shukla's Instagram shows actor Trying Out Shoe Challenge 'seamlessly' In 'his Own Way'

Shehnaaz Gill began the caption by thanking Sidharth Shukla, after which she raised a toast to her brother Shehbaz. She added that when things began getting worse it was Shehbaz who stood by her side. She revealed that despite the worst pandemic situatios that came around, it was the constant support from Shehbaz that comforted her during the crucial period. Shehnaaz Gill further added that she was out shooting when the COVID-19 situation began worsening in the country, making everyone go into a state of panic.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Fan Clubs Trend Prachi Desai On Twitter After The Latter's Request

She said that it was during this time Shehbaz stepped up like a real hero and took care of her. According to the actor, Shehbaz also took care of the situation happening around her and made sure she was comfortable. Shehnaaz Gill thanked Shehbaz by tagging him and said that he will always be like a pillar to her in tough times. Thus, the actor ended her caption on a positive note by mentioning that she also gives a shoutout to all the COVID heroes who have continued inspiring people around them. Shehbaz too was quite touched by the gesture and replied to her post thanking her for the kind words of appreciation.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Makeover Impresses Fans, Netizens React; Check Out The Latest Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.