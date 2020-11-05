Shehnaaz Gill And Arjun Kanungo Stun With Their Adorable Chemistry In 'Waada Hai'

Singer Arjun Kanungo has collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for his latest composition Waada Hai, which is out now. The makers have exclusively shot the music video in hills, giving dreamy feels to the viewers. The duo appears in soft colours making people feel mushy with their cute chemistry. It depicts modern-day relationships where people are commitment-phobic. However, Arjun Kanungo realises how much he loves her after Shehnaaz Gill chooses to move on, knowing their future together is bleak.

Shehnaaz Gill plays Arjun Kanungo's girlfriend in Waada Hai

It begins with the aesthetic backdrop of a lake highlighting Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kapoor sitting in a boat. While the former expects their relationship to go somewhere, Arjun Kanungo denies thinking about their marriage. It saddens Gill, who packs her bag and proceeds to move out, with a taxi waiting outside their home. Meanwhile, the duo reminisces their fun and unforgettable moments together, including times when Shehnaaz Gill covered her boyfriend with a blanket, so he does not get cold.

As Shehnaaz Gill proceeds to move out, Arjun Kanungo realises his mistake and how much he has loved his girlfriend. But she returns to see their pictures and witnesses the latter sleeping on the couch. Meanwhile, she hugs their photos and checks on her boyfriend, who is visible sleeping on the couch. Remembering their old times, Gill covers him up with the blanket. However, he wakes up and keeps on thinking, before running behind her car to stop her. Kanungo understands that they are meant to be together and cannot lose Gill, and stands before her car on reaching timely through the shortcut. The duo reconciles and stays together forever. Check out Shehnaaz Gill's music video as Arjun Kanungo's girlfriend:

All about Shehnaaz Gill's music video

The romantic song is perfect for those with a broken heart. Waada Hai by Arjun Kanungo is a fresh number with adorable chemistry between the stars. Moreover, it proves his talent as an actor as well, and Gill slays with her expressions in the music video.

