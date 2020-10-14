'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's' Shweta Tiwari Calls Intimate Wedding Ceremonies 'a Great Idea'

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan star Shweta Tiwari recently spoke in an interview about the marriage rituals and functions on the Sony Entertainment Television show. She revealed that the days of 'big fat Indian weddings' are gone, while intimate ceremonies are a thing now. The actor added that many people love to save their money for the future than spending frivolously on lavish weddings.

Shweta Tiwari on 'big fat Indian' weddings

According to Bollywood Hungama, Shweta Tiwari spoke about rituals and functions. Tiwari revealed that Amneet’s wedding would involve fewer people in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She talked about functions like a Bachelorette party for the ladies, Sangeet, and Mehendi ceremony, apart from the wedding.

Shweta Tiwari opined that people could have just as much fun with a limited number of people while involving in planned activities as a part of the ceremonies. She said that the idea was to surround themselves with people who care for them. The actor added that it was about celebrating with family and close friends, which was what Amber and Guneet up to. Tiwari said that they would enjoy all the ceremonies with people, who mattered to them. She revealed that intimate weddings were the ongoing thing. The actor also said that a lot of people preferred to save money for their future than spending on extravagant ceremonies. She called intimate weddings a great idea and added that the bride and groom would get to enjoy all the rituals more.

Also read: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Anjali Tatrari Thanks Mom For Being Both 'mother & Father' To Her

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

About Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has won fans' hearts with the chemistry between Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola on the show. It explores progressive thoughts on how one can find true love at any age. While Amber Sharma married once, he is keen to give life another chance with Guneet. Meanwhile, it would be Guneet’s first marriage. Amber’s daughter Niya donned the hat of a planner for his wedding ceremony.

Also read: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan': Shweta Tiwari And Varun Badola's Sangeet To Be A Rocking Affair!

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra Urges His Fans To Watch THIS Movie On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.