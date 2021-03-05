'Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir' Teaser Unveiled, Something Intriguing In Store For Fans

On Thursday morning, Vijay Sethupathi shared a brand new poster of his upcoming film, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, which amped up expectations among fans. The teaser of the same released on March 4 and garnered massive attention from moviegoers. In the 1-minute-29-seconds clip, Vijay's character scuffles to live in his own state, Tamil Nadu.

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir teaser out

The Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir teaser begins with Vijay's fierce avatar. He smears some mud on his forehead and sets upon a mission. His character says, “First time when I came to Tamil Nadu, I spoke in Tamil, and I got arrested.” A bunch of people are on a full-fledged mission to arrest Vijay. After facing the brunt of several residents, Vijay tries to hide his identity, leaving people puzzled about who he truly is. After several ups and downs, Vijay gets arrested. In prison, a man tells him, "You're a Tamizhan" and soon Vijay gets hiccups. The teaser gives an insight into the two sides of him but it yet remains unknown as to what is his main motive.

The upcoming movie is produced by S.Essaki Durai and features a power-packed cast of Megha Akash, Magizh Thirumeni, Vivek, Ragu Aditya, Mathura, Kaniha, Riythvika, Mohan Raja, Karu Pazhaniappan, Chinni Jeyanth, Vidya Pradeep, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is directed by Venkata Krishna Roghanth, an erstwhile assistant of SP Jananathan. Reviewing the teaser, a user wrote, "This Teaser Shows The Typical Style & Different Dimension Of VJS." Vijay wrapped up shooting his segments in November 2020.

Apart from this, Vijay has a couple of movies in the pipeline. He will be seen alongside Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif for the first time in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's next titled Merry Christmas. It will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and further details are not reported yet. More so, Vijay has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Vignesh Shivan, alongside Samantha Akkineni, in his kitty. Recently, Mythri Movie Makers unveiled the trailer of Uppena, starring Vaisshnav Tej, Vijay Sethupathi and Krithi Shetty, which received a thumbs up from fans.

