Paras Chhabra Takes A Dig At Shehbaaz Gill, Says He Was Not Needed In The MSK House

Paras Chhabra who had emerged as a finalist in the show Bigg Boss 13 had gone on to achieve massive popularity for his stint inside the house. Paras Chhabra also became a part of the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which saw him on a quest to find a suitable life partner. However, according to media reports, the show did not fare well on the TRP charts and will soon go off-air.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Has Massive Fight With Shehbaaz Gill On 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'; Watch

Reportedly, Paras Chhabra was also unhappy with the format of the show and he was not impressed by any of the girls who participated. Paras Chhabra recently revealed all this in an interview with an online portal about his stint on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He said that he was not enjoying his time on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla Is All Hearts After Receiving Gifts From #sidhearts

Paras Chhabra took a dig at Shehbaaz Gill

Paras Chhabra also revealed that he did not understand why Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz Gill was a part of the show. Paras Chhabra added that Shehbaaz Gill had to help his sister find a suitor on the show, but he ended up playing his own game and manipulating people in the show. He also revealed that Shehbaaz Gill made an allegation against him that he does not respect women.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Opens Up About Shilpa Shinde's 'abusive' Allegations Against Him

Paras Chhabra revealed that he disliked the attitude of the girls inside the show

He went on to say that he did not develop any feelings for any of the girls inside the house. Paras also said that he had one of the contestants called Navdish on his priority list so Shehbaaz Gill along with all the others were targeting her on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Paras also said that he did not like the attitude of some of the girls on the show.

Paras also spoke about the show not living up to people's expectations. To this, he said that the show was an overall new concept so people took time to warm up to it. The show was also hosted by Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.