Shehnaaz Gill Gave The Sassiest Reply To A Photographer Asking About Her Career Plans

Shehnaaz Gill seems to be a busy bee these days. Recently, the former reality contestant was captured after completing an ad shoot. A photographer even asked her how many ad shoots she is planning to do. Gill had a very filmy response to this question. Find out more details about Shehnaaz Gill’s response below.

Shehnaaz Gill is ready to take over the ad world

Shehnaaz Gill is not a new face in the industry. The former Bigg Boss contestant is known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. Moreover, she has also established herself as a renowned Punjabi singer in North India. After her stint on Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gil gained a massive fan following on social media.

Also read | Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Make Fans Go In A Frenzy Outside Chandigarh Hotel; Watch

Slowly, he she is trying to carve a place for herself in the Hindi film and television industry. Recently, she was photographed outside a studio. In a video shared on Viral Bhayani’s Instagram page, a photographer was heard asking the contestant why was she visiting the studio. Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she was busy with an ad shoot. In this video, Shehnaaz wore a pink dress and paired it up with pink heels. She kept her makeup minimal while stepping out of the studio.

The photographer further asked how many ad shoots is Gill planning to do and the Punjabi singer had the sassiest response to this question. She said, “Abhi toh yeh shuruwat hai aage aage dekh hota hai kya (This is just the beginning. Watch out for the future). Watch this entire Instagram video of Shehnaaz Gill’s sassy response here.

Also read | Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Swears To Not Speak With Her In His Life

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently released pictures from a new photoshoot. Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram pictures from this shoot are receiving immense love on social media. In this photoshoot, Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in a fur coat, pink shirt and shorts. She completed the look with a pair of golden heels. Take a look at these pictures from Shehnaaz Gill’s photoshoot here.

Apart from this photoshoot, Shehnaaz Gill also released a brand new track, titled Waada Hai. She collaborated with singer Arjun Kanungo for this single. The song has received immense love from both Shehnaaz and Arjun’s fans. Watch the Waada Hai music video here.

Also read | Sidharth Shukla Aces Desi Look By Riding A Bullock Cart; Shehnaaz Gill Goes 'Buraaahh'

Also read | Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Get Goofy Dancing To Tunes Of Tony Kakkar's 'Laila'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.