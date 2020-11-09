Sidharth Shukla Aces Desi Look By Riding A Bullock Cart; Shehnaaz Gill Goes 'Buraaahh'

Sidharth Shukla recently shared an interesting video clip in which he can be seen trying a hand at something new and entertaining. All his fans love his posts and loved his recent one as well. Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha also reacted to his recent post on Instagram. Let’s take a look at what Sidharth Shukla shared on his Instagram post.

Sidharth Shukla’s desi style

All the fans of Sidharth Shukla began drooling over him as they saw their favourite actor going desi. He shared a video in which he can be seen dancing while riding a bullock cart. He can be seen wearing a smart red hoodie with a pair of black jeans and added a Punjabi song in the background to set up a perfect Punjabi vibe.

As the actor was seen enjoying in Punjab, all the fans were loving his desi style and flooded his comment section with love and adorable comments. Even Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaz Badesha took to Instagram and reacted to Sidharth Shukla’s video. Adding to the whole Punjabi vibe, they both hailed ‘Buraahhhh’ in the comments. See how all of them reacted to Sidharth’s Instagram video clip.

Also Read Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Love Her Chemistry With Arjun Kanungo In Waada Hai; Call Them 'cute'

Also read Sidharth Shukla Has 'fast & Furious' Reference To Karwa Chauth; Fans Ask On 'special One'

Sidharth Shukla has been having a ball these days as the actor has been posting some of the most fun clips and pictures on his Instagram. In one of Sidharth Shukla’s recent posts, he shared a fun video clip in which he can be seen dancing along with Shehnaaz Gil, Anshul Garg and Raghav Sharma.

The entire gang can be seen dancing on Tony Kakkar’s latest song named ‘Laila’. All the fans were delighted to see them enjoying Tony Kakkar’s latest song. Many of them called them crazy and showed their feelings by posting laughing emojis in the comment section.

As Sidharth Shukla is acing the desi look while he is in Punjab, he recently posted a picture of himself in which he can be seen performing the most iconic pose of Bollywood. He can be seen standing in the fields with his hands wide open. In the caption, he stated how he is trying to turn the fields into reels. All his fans loved his imitation of the iconic pose and filled his comment area with hearts.

Also Read Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Spotted At Mumbai Airport As They Leave For Chandigarh

Also read Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Get Goofy Dancing To Tunes Of Tony Kakkar's 'Laila'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.