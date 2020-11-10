Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Sukh Swears To Not Speak With Her In His Life

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh expressed his disappointment and said that Shehnaaz has been shooting in Chandigarh and could not meet her own family who stays just two hours away. He continued to say that he has sworn never to speak with Shehnaaz in his life. Moreover, he said that he found that Shehnaaz is shooting in Chandigarh through media reports and that his daughter did not inform about it on her own.

He revealed that her grandfather had undergone knee surgery, but Shehnaaz did not bother to at least check on him or pay a visit. He added that once he had requested her to click a picture with their family friends’ kids, but she refused it saying that there will be too many people and she won’t have enough time. He went onto say that at least she should meet her fans in her hometown Punjab if she visits the place.

Currently, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are shooting for their upcoming video in Chandigarh. Their fans are already enjoying glimpses shared by both on their social media handles.

Shehnaaz Gill in Arjun Kanungo's Waada Hai

Last week, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of her recently released song Waada Hai alongside Arjun Kanungo. The lyrics of the song are given by Manoj Muntashir. Fashion designer, Ken Ferns complimented Shehnaaz and called the song ‘mesmerising’.

Shehnaaz Gill starred in movies such as Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. She has been featured in songs such as Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval, Keh Gayi Sorry by Jassi Gill and Kurta Pajama by Tony Kakkar.

Image Source: Shehnaaz Gill Twitter

