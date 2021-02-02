Shehnaaz Gill Spotted Leaving For Srinagar To Shoot Music Video With Rapper Badshah

Actor Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on February 1 as she left for Srinagar in order to shoot her upcoming project. Rumour mills have it that Shehnaaz is collaborating with popular Indian rapper Badshah in his next music video. Although, neither Badshah nor Shehnaaz has given any official statement confirming the news, famous photographer and content creator Viral Bhayani, took to Instagram to reveal the interesting detail.

Ever since the news has surfaced on the photo-sharing application, fans of the star have gone gaga over it. In the picture shared, fans can see Shehnaaz donning a pink sweatshirt which is paired with loose trousers and a matching cap. Shehnaaz shares an infectious smile while posing alongside one of her companions. Check out the picture below:

If the post is to be believed, then Shehnaaz is currently in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir shooting the music video of the new track. Netizens are super excited to watch the new collaboration and have already flooded Twitter. While some say that this collaboration will always be remembered, others are pouring in love. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

India Trends !!

Shehnaaz X Badshah



Trending at number #3 with 37K plus tweets 💃💃💃



Congratulations everyone 🎉🎉🥳🥳who participated in this trend today ❤️❤️@ishehnaaz_gill ❤️@Its_Badshah ❤️

Wish you both loads of love & success from all of us #Shehnaazians #ShehnaazGiII pic.twitter.com/2xngE8rHXS — Kate (@Viva29694093) February 1, 2021

How it's started How it's going

Shehnaaz X Badshah pic.twitter.com/y9t348h1M2 — Sajjal Sultan✨| SidNaaz stan💞 (@Sidnaaz_sajjal) February 1, 2021

Shehnaaz X Badshah

A collab that will be remembered always

That's a guarantee is baad concert 🎵 bi chaye mujh in dono ka 🤩🤧 pic.twitter.com/IWsSOEmSMq — ♡̷𝓳𝓮𝓻𝓻𝔂'𝓼 𝓼𝓪𝓷𝓪♡̷̷ˎˊ˗ (@shehuary) February 1, 2021

Now its confirmed 😍😍

Badshah liked viral post ❤️



Shehnaaz x Badshah project coming 🔥🔥#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/sP3UdZLW62 — Chadni (@Chadni95666908) February 1, 2021

In other news, reality TV stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video Bhula Dunga recently began trending on the internet once again as it crossed over 100 million views on YouTube. Composed by Darshan Raval, the song was released in March last year under the Indie Music Label Channel on YouTube. Within just four days of its release, Bhul Dena crossed over 30 million views. Bhula Dunga became an instant hit which also defeated Justin Bieber’s Sorry and entered the Top 40 Most commented songs of all the time worldwide, as per YouTube.

After Bhula Dunga, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill collaborated with each other for Shona Shona crooned by the famous sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Gill is all set to team up with Sidharth for their third music video Habit by Shreya Goshal. Amidst, this her new collaboration with Badshah has left fans extremely rejoiced.

