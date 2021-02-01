Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Birthday With Paparazzi; Cuts Cake At The Airport | Watch

Shehnaaz Gill recently celebrated her 28th birthday on January 27. Today, she was papped at the Mumbai airport. As she was making her way to the airport, she was surprised with a birthday cake by paps. Shehnaaz was then seen cutting the cake with the paparazzi. Read ahead to know more.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Song 'Bhula Dunga' Surpasses 100 Million Views

Shehnaaz Gill's videos

Shehnaaz wore a pink coloured tracksuit. She completed the look with a cap, mask and shoes. She also added a waist bag to her look. In the video, she waved to shutterbugs and also removed her mask for the pictures. As she was getting in, one of the paps surprised her with a cake. She was seen happily cutting the chocolate cake and even thanked the paps. In the video, she also told them to share the cake amongst each other.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill Rings In 28th B'day With Sidharth Shukla's Famil; Latter Throws Her In Pool

Shehnaaz Gill's birthday celebration

Apart from this, Shehnaaz celebrated her birthday along with her family and actor Sidharth Shukla. In one of the videos, Sidharth Shukla and one of the family members can be seen throwing Shehnaaz into a pool after her birthday countdown. In another video, she can be seen cutting her birthday cake with everyone.

More about Shehnaaz and Sidharth

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her stint in the Bigg Boss 13. During the lockdown, Shehnaaz took the internet by storm when she shared her transformed look on Instagram post-Bigg Boss 13. She has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films. She was seen in Sat Shri Akaal England, Veham, Range and Sidewalk.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill's Weekly Update: From Going Live On Insta To Flaunting Her Dance Moves

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Sukla’s chemistry is a huge hit amongst their fans on social media.They call the couple Sidnaaz. The two have also starred in various music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Sidharth and Shehnaaz also have another music video coming up very soon. The song is sung by Shreya Ghosal.

Sidharth Shukla became a household name after he featured in Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte. He has participated shows such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He will be soon seen in the upcoming web series Broken but Beautiful 3.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill Is 'queen Of Hearts' For Shehnaazians As She Dances To 'Qismat Ki Hawa' Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.