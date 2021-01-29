Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Song 'Bhula Dunga' Surpasses 100 Million Views

Reality TV stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most-loved on-screen pairs in the industry. Their fans and netizens just cannot get over their sizzling chemistry. Fondly known as SidNaaz on Twitter and other social media apps, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently featured in Darshan Rawal’s song Bhula Dunga. The song was trending on the internet for a long time and has now crossed over 100 million views on YouTube.

Bhula Dunga crosses 100 Million on YouTube

This was the duo's first-ever music video together. The song released back on March 24, 2020. Bhula Dunga crossed 100 million views on Youtube in a span of few months and is Darshan Raval’s third single to achieve the feat in less than a year. Commenting on the same, Darshan Rawal said in a statement that his fans have always supported him and he's extremely happy with the response on Bhula Dunga even today, after months of its release.

He credited the success of Bhula Dunga to his entire team that worked on the song and said it's a proud moment for them. He also added that he hopes this dream run continues and they are willing to work as hard as they can for that to happen. The song follows a couple and depicts their love which goes through all kinds of emotional rides, happiness, sorrow, excitement peace and much more.

I'm LITERALLY FEELING Exactly The Same THE DAY THE song Released & NOW it HAS REACHED To Its DESTINATION ✨



Our FIRST BABY IS ABOUT TO HIT 100 Million Anytime SOON🥺💖 THIS song will always be Close to Our Hearts FORLIFE@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill #SidNaaz #BhulaDunga100M pic.twitter.com/lp3W6i42AL — P. I. E. C. E. S 🍁 ||Shonashona (@Sorlet04) January 26, 2021

AAHHH..FINALLY WE DID IT🎉#BhulaDungaHits100M

Congratulations to everyone.. This song is so special to us because it was their first project together ❤

I'm so emotional rn 😭

Thank you @sidharth_shukla and @ishehnaaz_gill for giving this beautiful song to us😘 pic.twitter.com/ws0YVnIFR4 — ‌‌Tayeba❤ (@sidnaaz_mylove) January 26, 2021

Sidnaaz's first project after BB 😍

Darshan's first project with Sidnaaz 🥺



Yes, our baby has entered the 100M club 💙🔥#BhulaDunga100M #BhulaDungaHits100M — Priya 💙 #Judaiyaan (@darshan_manics) January 26, 2021

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans took Twitter to appreciate the two actors and their performance in the song. They expressed their excitement on Twitter through their tweets. On Twitter user wrote that he felt the same kind of excitement they he when the song released and we're more than happy when the song crossed 100 million on YouTube. Another Twitter user wrote that the song is special for all Siddharth & Shehnaaz fans because it was their first project together, after the reality TV show. Around 2M Siddharth and Shehnaaz fans took it to Twitter to express their happiness and congratulate the stars on their success.

