'Bigg Boss' Fame Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Himanshi Khurana & Jassie Gill's Controversy

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill made a statement after reports of Himanshi Khurana unfollowing Jessie Gill surfaced. This is the result of the hawk-eyed fans of the latter, who found out that the actress is not following the popular singer. The followers kept a keen eye on Himanshi Khurana’s following list on Instagram. There are allegations made by fans that Khurana, another popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant, unfollowed the singer after he collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for a song.

Shehnaaz gill reacts on the rumours of Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana had revealed that she never followed the singer in the first place. She came across the rumours on social media and said that she is not interested in any rumour based news as she is busy with her upcoming projects. She had also mentioned in a tweet that she is not interested in some silly act on social media. Her tweet also mentioned that she does not believe in online relations. Her reaction on the rumours made it quite clear that she was never involved in any such act. Amid the speculations, Shehnaaz Gill confirmed that Himanshi Khurana was in fact following Jassie Gill.

While reacting to the social media debate, Shehnaaz Gill said that even though she does not know the exact reason to why Himanshi Khurana unfollowed Jassie Gill, but she was following him prior to the incident. Shehnaaz, however, clarifies that she is not aware of Himanshi’s justifications, but as per her memory, Khurana followed him before.

After Shehnaaz Gill made the comments on Himanshi Khurana’s alleged unfollowing act, social media is abuzz with speculations and fan-made theories. However, Himanshi is yet to react to the statements by Shehnaaz.

