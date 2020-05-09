'Talks Are Going On': Himanshi Khurana On Being Approached For 'Nach Baliye 10' With Asim

Reportedly, one of the most loved couple-dance reality shows, Nach Baliye, is gearing up for its upcoming season. As the details of participating couples are yet to be revealed, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana has spilled some beans around the show. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Himanshi Khurana confirmed that the makers approached her and beau Asim Riaz to join the show.

READ | Asim Riaz's Reply To Himanshi Khurrana's Tweet Shuns Break-up Rumours

Himanshi and Asim to join Nach Baliye 10?

During the latest chit-chat with an entertainment portal, Asim's ladylove Himanshi Khurana has cleared the air around the reports doing the rounds on social media. It is reported that Himanshi Khurana has confirmed being approached for Nach Baliye 10. Himanshi Khurana said that the couple is in talks with the makers.

Elaborating about the same, she added that due to the lockdown, they don't know when things will go on the floors. Apart from this, the two were in the news recently when Himanshi shared a photo with her diamond ring. It left fans wondering if the two are now engaged.

For the unversed, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana met during the 13th season of Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss. Their chemistry and bond gained love from the audience. Asim was seen head over heels for Himanshi in the show. But the Punjabi singer rejected his proposal several times due to her commitment to her then-fiance.

READ | Himanshi Khurana And Asim Riaz Slay With Class And Elegance In Their Latest Photoshoot

But after the show completed its run, Himanshi called off her engagement due to some personal reasons. After the show, Asim and Himanshi shared the screen space for a music video. Their video garnered love and praise from the audience.

READ | Himanshi Khurana Wishes Fans On Ramzan With A Beautiful Pic; Asim Riaz Is All Praises

Talking about Nach Baliye, the previous season of the show was a hit. Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and director Ahmed Khan graced the judges' panel. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary lifted the trophy for the last season. Interestingly, the winning couple of Nach Baliye 9 also first met on Bigg Boss and later fell in love. It will be interesting to see another Bigg Boss couple to groove on the show.

READ | Asim Riaz Will Be Starring Alongside Salman Khan In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.