Himanshi Khurana Addresses Rumors Of Unfollowing Jassie Gill Because Of Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill's rivalry started way before they starred in the show and their animosity got way more intense ever since they lived under the same roof for Bigg Boss 13. However, the Punjabi Kudis eventually decided to bury their feud and forget their toxic past.

But, rumours have it that the catfight between the two sparked again after reports of Himashi Khurana unfollowing Jassie Gill on social media because of Shehnaaz Gill started making rounds on the internet. Therefore, Himanshi Khurana finally decided to break the silence about the same and addressed the controversy.

Himanshi Khurana broke silence on rumours of unfollowing Jassie Gill

It all started after Jassie Gill collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for his latest song titled Keh Gayi Sorry. Himanshi Khurrana was reportedly unhappy after her friend Jassie Gill decided to shake hands with Shehnaaz Gill. Therefore, several social media users started making speculations on social media that Himanshi broke her friendship with Jassie and unfollowed him because he collaborated with Shehnaaz for a song.

However, when things started getting out of hands, the Punjabi model-actor decided to speak up for herself and addressed the whole fiasco by lashing out at everyone for spreading baseless rumours in a series of tweets on Twitter. Check them out below:

(1/1) Follow unfollow Wts d ruckus behind dis, 1st of all do your homework, I rarely followed Punjabi/Indian celebrities Bcz never believe in these 'online rishte'. Pehle hi follow ni kiya to unfollow kaha se karungi & I am not free at all to keep an eye Wts going on social media — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

(1/2) ... who is following whom, who is commenting on whom posts. Made Promotional tiktok on Jassi's earlier song coz of our friendly relations. — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

(1/3) I still called @jassiegill he said, “muje random call aaya media house se, they asked about this, I even don’t know wt happened. They modified my statement and published.”

Following unfollowing someone is not a proof of any Relation — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 10, 2020

