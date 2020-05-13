Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Why She Agreed To Do A Breakup Song With Jassie Gill; Read Details

Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Shehnaaz Gill is currently enjoying the success of her latest song Keh Gayi Sorry. For the song, Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with the Punjabi singer Jassie Gill. The video of the song Keh Gayi Sorry has received about 4.8 million views in just a day.

During an interview with a media publication, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about the reason behind why she agreed to do a breakup anthem with Jassie Gill. Shehnaaz Gill said that Jassie Gill only asked for a small thing and she did it out of happiness. The Bigg Boss former contestant revealed that she suddenly got a call from Jassie and she thought of doing the video. Shehnaaz Gill thanked her fans for loving the video. Further, Shehnaaz Gill mentioned that she received a call from Jassie Gill and he told her to shoot a teaser. However, Jassie Gill did not tell her that they have to shoot a video as well, revealed Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill also mentioned that Jassie Gill supported her a lot when she was in the Bigg boss 13 house. Talking further, Shehnaaz Gill also said that she got a nice family kind of feeling when Jassie Gill came in the Bigg Boss 13 house and pampered her and also did a live performance for her while making an appeal for the votes. Shehnaaz Gill even said that whatever Jassie Gill did for her, he did it wholeheartedly which is why she also committed to this video.

Shehnaaz Gill revealed how she shot the video during the lockdown. She said that her manager shot the video on the phone and she only had to narrate a few dialogues as suggested by Jassie. Further, Shehnaaz also mentioned that her fans texted her and asked her why she was not promoting the song. To this Shehnaaz Gill replied saying that she did not want to give her fans false hope as Keh Gayi Sorry was a lyrical video because shooting during the lockdown was not possible.

The song Keh Gayi Sorry is actually a breakup song. Singer Jassie Gill who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer film Panga has lent his melodious voice to the track. Keh Gayi Sorry is an emotional song and the fans were able to connect to this song immediately.

Watch the Keh Gayi Sorry video here

