Shehnaaz Gill Shares The Teaser Of Her New Song 'Keh Gayi Sorry'; Watch Here

Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Shehnaaz Gill has a piece of good news for her fans. The actor is back with a brand new music video. Except for this time, Shehnaaz Gill will not be seen next to Sidharth Shukla. But this time Shehnaaz Gill is featuring alongside famous Punjabi singer Jassi Gill. Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media account to share a teaser of her upcoming collaboration with Jassie Gill.

On May 8, Shehnaaz Gill shared the first teaser of her upcoming song Keh Gayi Sorry. Before sharing the teaser of the song, Shehnaaz Gill also shared the poster of the same and the fans were very excited to know more about the song.

The song Keh Gayi Sorry is releasing on May 12. Shehnaaz Gill captioned the teaser as "Here’s a small teaser of #KehGayiSorry. Full music video will be out on 12th May 2020 @jassie.gill".

Watch the teaser here

The teaser of Keh Gayi Sorry immediately captured the attention of all the fans. Several fans commented on the video. Some fans also commented on the video saying that "Shehnaazians are proud of you ✨". The fans also wished Shehnaaz Gill for her upcoming song. Here is a look at some of the comments on the teaser of Keh Gayi Sorry that Shehnaaz Gill shared.

Recently, in an interview with a media publication, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. In the Swayamwar themed show, Shehnaaz Gill was supposed to find her soulmate. Talking about the show, Shehnaaz Gill said that her heart was not set on the show and she understood how the world worked. Shehnaaz Gill even revealed that eventually she got irritated by the men who tried to impress her on the show. Shehnaaz Gill told the news daily that Bigg Boss was her dream but her heart was not set in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, and she regrets taking up the show.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the music video with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. After Bigg Boss 13 was over, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill featured in a music video. The song is titled as Bhula Dunga. The video received a fantastic response from the audience. The music video of Bhula Dunga has crossed about 57 million views on YouTube.

