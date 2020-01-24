Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Trending Punjabi Songs That Will Make You Groove

Bigg Boss 13 has had a lot of twists and turns this season. In the whole journey spanning over more than100 days now, many friends turning to enemies and enemies turning to friends while some contestants are even seen being attracted to each other inside the house. One of the contestant that was constantly seen making the headlines since the start of the show is Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz Gill.

The popular participant of the show, Shehnaaz Gill is also a popular Punjabi singer and actor. She has sung a number of famous Punjabi tracks that were chartbusters. She began her career with the very popular Punjabi music video song Majhe Di Jatti, sung by Kanwar Chahal, which has millions of views on YouTube. She has also sung Punjabi singles like Saheli and Burberry. Recently, she made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Kala Shah Kala starring Binnu Dhillon, Jordan Sandhu, and Sargun Mehta in lead roles. The singer-actor will be turning 27 on January 27, 2020. So let's have a look at the trending Punjabi tracks by the popular Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Veham:

This is a popular Punjabi track sung by Shehnaz Kaur Gill. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Sabbi Kothepona and the music for the song has been composed by Laddi Gill. The song has crossed 30 million views on YouTube. Veham was released on September 27, 2019.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill’s Father On Sidharth Shukla's Relationship With His Daughter

Yeah Baby:

Another Punjabi track starring Shehnaaz gill and Garry Sandhu is one of the top Punjabi chartbusters to date. The song has crossed 166 million views on YouTube and still is one of the popular party numbers. The song is sung by Garry Sandhu, music is given by Ikwinder Singh.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Says He Will NOT Stay In Touch With Shehnaaz Gill

Yaari:

The trending Punjabi track of Guri and Shehnaaz Gill's collaboration is Yaari. The music of this popular song is given by Deep Jandu. The amazing lyrics of the song have been penned down by Raj Ranjodh. The song has crossed millions of views on YouTube.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Finds Asim Riaz 'cute', Rashami Desai Agrees

Sidewalk:

This is the recent music video of Shehnaaz Gill that was released on January 23, 2020. She is seen collaborating with Harj Nagra. The peppy lyrics of the song was penned down by Zikr Brar. The groovy music is given by Harj Nagra. Shehnaaz is seen in a bold and sassy avatar in the music video.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Calls Herself 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif'

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.