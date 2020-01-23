Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Says He Will NOT Stay In Touch With Shehnaaz Gill

This season of the Indian reality show, Bigg Boss is deemed as one of the most controversial and popular seasons out of all the 13 seasons. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they are rooting for to be the ultimate winner. Talking about the show, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s bond has been one of the major highlights of this season but it seems that there is some trouble brewing for ‘SidNaaz’ now.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Calls Sidharth Shukla 'fake'? Splitsville For SidNaaz

Sidharth is refusing to talk to Shehnaaz Gill

From the past few episodes, the viewers are witnessing some major tension between Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Sidharth is refusing to talk to Shehnaaz at any cost which has also disappointed her a great deal. It seems like Sidharth is wary of Shehnaaz’s attitude of flipping from one group to the other as well of her immature behaviour. In the latest episode, Sidharth can be seen telling Shehnaaz that the bond he has shared with Shehnaaz is like the one that he has not shared with anyone else inside the house.

Sidharth says he will not stay in touch with Shehnaaz

Sidharth further tells her that he will never hate her but he will also not stay in touch with her once they are outside of the house. Shehnaaz can be seen greatly disappointed with this. Earlier, Sidharth also told Shehnaaz that she is not at all honest towards her own parents. Even though Shehnaaz saves Sidharth from the nominations, he continues to give her a silent treatment. In the upcoming episode, the viewers will see Shehnaaz playing for the opposite team which will further angry him. The two will also get into a verbal spat during the task. It will be interesting to see the fate of SidNaaz in the upcoming episodes.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri To Enter The BB House?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale Date Revealed; Find Out Whether The Show Will Be Extended

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.