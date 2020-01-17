Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Finds Asim Riaz 'cute', Rashami Desai Agrees

Bigg Boss 13 has had a lot of twists and turns this season. In the whole journey spanning over 100 days now, many friends turning to enemies and enemies turning to friends while some contestants are even seen being attracted to each other inside the house. Shehnaaz Gill might be extremely close to Sidharth Shukla but she has always shared a great bond with Asim Riaz.

Shehnaaz Gill finds Asim Riaz cute

Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz are always found fighting or laughing and also getting emotional together. Their fights, however, are captured more than their cute moments in the house. Bigg Boss 13 is very close to announcing the winner of the season and Shehnaaz Gill seems to have changed her perspective towards Asim Riaz. Surprisingly, Shehnaaz Gill finds Asim Riaz cute and had admitted this in unseen footage released from the Bigg Boss 13 house.

The revelation came when Shehnaaz Gill was having a candid conversation with Rashami Desai and Madhurima Tuli in the living area. The actor was seen asking Shehnaaz Gill about her opinions of the members in the house and she starts naming each member. She said that Mahira Sharma is fake. When Rashami Desai asked her about Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz said that she finds him cute. The duo starts pulling her leg and Shehnaaz Gill adds that during his entire journey in Bigg Boss 13 house, he has learned a lot and has become a better person. She also said that when he entered the house, he was vulnerable but now he is calm and composed.

To add to this, Sana says that even though she and Asim have been at loggerheads at times, he has never said anything bad thing about her. She also said that he has never abused or demeaned her. As the finale week is approaching, the contestants too, have been nice with each other. Former rivals Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai too, are seen having cute banters.

